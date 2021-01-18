Trump expected to issue 100+ pardons on Tuesday

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing a list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release on Tuesday, reports Reuters, but he is not rumored to be to issuing a pardon for himself.

From Reuters:

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said so far Trump does not plan to pardon himself and also does not plan to issue preemptive pardons for members of his family, another subject he has discussed privately with advisers.

Trump, who has already issued two waves of pardons in the past month, met advisers on Sunday to finalize a list of more than 100 pardons and commutations, the source said.

CNN reported that Dr Salomon Melgen, a prominent eye doctor from Palm Beach who is in prison after being convicted on dozens of counts of health care fraud, is expected to be on the clemency list.