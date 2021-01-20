To sum up Trump's presidency, here are all of his accomplishments

Carla Sinclair

In the final hours of Trump's presidency, The Lincoln Project gives us the highlights of the last four years "by the numbers: 3 million jobs lost, 400,000 Americans dead of Covid-19, more than 30,534 lies told, 545 children who may never see their parents again…" and so much more. Yep, this just about sums it up!