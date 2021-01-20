In the final hours of Trump's presidency, The Lincoln Project gives us the highlights of the last four years "by the numbers: 3 million jobs lost, 400,000 Americans dead of Covid-19, more than 30,534 lies told, 545 children who may never see their parents again…" and so much more. Yep, this just about sums it up!
To sum up Trump's presidency, here are all of his accomplishments
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- failures
- the lincoln project
- twice-impeached presidents
Watch: A gross reminder of Trump's pussy grabbing and Pence's hypocrisy in "Adultery"
We already know Trump is a liar, cheater, and misogynist, and we already know that Mike Pence is a bible-totin' hypocrite. But this Lincoln Project anti-Trump ad, "Adultery," is still an entertaining reminder of just how vile the gruesome twosome really are. READ THE REST
Storytime with The Lincoln Project! Listen to brief excerpts from niece Mary Trump's tell-all book
Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round the fire for Story Hour, brought to you by The Lincoln Project. Listen to excerpts from Mary Trump's fresh-off-the-press book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, the book that Uncle Trump tried but failed to stop from being published. Episode 1 describes… READ THE REST
The Lincoln Project defends Dr. Fauci: "Who do you trust? Donald the dope, or the doctor?"
While the White House launches its smear campaign against Dr. Fauci, The Lincoln Project churns out another great anti-Trump ad to set things straight. The ad starts by reminding us that Dr. Fauci has worked for six presidents, including President H.W. Bush, who praised Dr. Fauci as an American hero during the fight against AIDS.… READ THE REST
With 18 courses and over 460 hours of training, this is the CompTIA certification bundle you've been waiting for
With so many different protocols, competing frameworks, and differences of opinion floating around, it's often tough for the text industry to come together and agree on virtually anything. However, time and circumstance can occasionally come together to codify a certain app, tool, or technique as the one true way to get things done. When it… READ THE REST
Lightkey Pro predicts what you're going to write next – and can supercharge your texts, emails, and more
Thanks to machine learning, algorithms know us now as well as we know ourselves. Once artificial intelligence starts building a file on you and your habits, assessing data, then extrapolating outcomes, it becomes very clear how much we each follow our own particular patterns – and how easy it is for some smart AI to… READ THE REST
It's a desk lamp, a night light, and a gorgeous art piece – all wrapped up in one
When you buy an item to perform a task you need done, but there's such beauty to it that you'd gladly display it even if it did nothing at all, you know you've hit a sweet spot. The Tree of Lyte Motion Sensor Bird Night Light Tree and Illuminated Eggs by Lift Care absolutely fits… READ THE REST