With its low ursine grunts and moans you can tell this bear is thoroughly enjoying downtime in a kid's plastic pool.
Bear takes a luxurious dip in a backyard kiddy pool
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bears
- Delightful Creatures
- taking some me time
Explore this 10 billion pixel scan of Vermeer's Girl With a Pearl Earring
Zooming into this macro photo of Vermeer's Girl With a Pearl Earring is like exploring a planet. READ THE REST
Look at the difference between Sean Spicer and Jen Psaki
Compare Trump's White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's tone with Jen Psaki's. I hope the Biden presidency stays boring. READ THE REST
I am adding more self-watering containers to my fruit and vegetable garden
I love self-watering planters. No other method I've tried has consistently grown more great-tasting fruits and vegetables. The Earthbox is my container of choice. Self-watering containers provide an 'endless' reservoir of water and nutrients to your plants, so they never want for anything if you put them in a sunny spot. I have had amazing… READ THE REST
Get over 90 hours of top instruction on Calculus, Number Theory, and more with this Mathematics training package
Even if you're never broken out in a cold sweat at the thought of having to complete a problem, know this – math anxiety is 100% real. And we aren't just talking about 7-year-olds who suffer from stomach aches driven by their fear of math class. Turns out, even the anxiety of teachers who have… READ THE REST
This app can turn all your reading into a podcast so you can get more done
When you're toddling around the web, you probably can't go more than a click or two before bumping into some content you want to read. But, you've got a busy life, so the list of articles and other assorted stuff that you'll "read later" just gets longer and longer and longer. Half of the reason… READ THE REST
The ES2 is both a Segway and a scooter. And handy. And a lot of fun.
Admit it…you've always wanted a Segway. Zipping up and down sidewalks and walkways. The easy, effortless spins, and the chance to experience the perfect combination of feeling like you're both walking and driving at the same time. But, for all their coolness, full-sized Segways weren't always practical to own if you weren't Paul Blart. Of… READ THE REST