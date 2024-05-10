A Windows 11 PC the size of a phone

Minisform's S100 Mini PC is a Windows 11 desktop PC the size of a phone. It has a 4-core Intel N100 CPU with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There's WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, with DisplayPort Alt-mode and 65W power delivery. There's even a 2.5Gbe PoE ethernet port.

1* HDMI 2.0 port (4K@60hz) and 1* USB-C port (4K@60hz) can simultaneously output to two screens. Dual monitors provide a larger workspace, allowing you to view multiple applications and documents simultaneously, thereby increasing work efficiency.

This (and similar devices) might not look much different to last year's mini PCs, but the incremental improvements are bringing them over some nice utility thresholds. 2.5 Gbps ethernet and multiple fast USB ports should make it promising as a tiny SSD NAS. PoE should mean you can run security cameras from it without other power sources. DisplayPort over USB should mean you get to power all this stuff with a single monitor and lose the power brick. Convenient, for $180! But should is not would, let's first see if it's good.

If you want a truly tiny 10GBe box at a similar price, well, there's a question. I thought of trying to hack at one of those cheapo Ali Express firewall appliances that has it but then I remembered that I've done nothing wrong, I don't deserve that kind of punishment.

