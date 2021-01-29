Video emerges of GOP congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene calling for Nancy Pelosi's execution for "treason"

Marjorie Taylor Greene has also removed this Facebook video where she suggests Pelosi can be executed for treason.



"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason," she says. pic.twitter.com/cUVT4Bcr06 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 28, 2021

It was already publicized that Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene liked social media posts calling for Democrat House Leader Nancy Pelosi's execution. Now video of her calling for it in person has emerged.

"It's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason"

The fading interest in a second impeachment—perhaps strategy, perhaps spinelessness—means Donald Trump is reasserting his control over the GOP, after a few weeks where it appeared it might be shod of him.

Between him (Trump also believes Pelosi is a traitor), her (Taylor Greene also believes Jewish space lasers cause wildfires), and Dems staring blankly into the headlights, be ready for more interesting times.