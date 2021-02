Last week the great Bette Midler teamed up with Meidas Touch to sing "Goodbye, Donnie!" (a "Hello, Dolly" parody). I thought it was a one-off, but here she is again with "Cruz & Hawley." Sung to TV's Love & Marriage's theme song of the same name, this parody features, of course, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley as "conductors on the treason trolley."

In case you missed it, here is last week's performance of "Goodbye, Donnie!":