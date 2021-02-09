Cartoonist Kayfabe takes a deep dive into Moebius and Jodorowsky's The Incal 1

On Cartoonist Kayfabe, Ed and Jim spend an hour paging through and discussing Jean "Moebius" Giraud and Alejandro Jodorowsky's comic collaboration, The Incal. This is the project that Moebius and Jodorowsky did together after the Dune project fell through. As Ed and Jim point out, so many amazing collaborations came out of that failed film (like Dan O'Bannon and HR Giger on Alien). The Incal was another.



Image: Screengrab



