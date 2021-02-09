Facebook bans anti-vax disinformation

After years allowing deadly disinformation from anti-vaccine campaigners (and even blocking pro-vaccine ads to appease them) Facebook is taking a valiant stand against "false claims about Covid-19 and vaccines."
We are expanding the list of false claims we will remove to include additional debunked claims about the coronavirus and vaccines. This includes claims such as:
COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured
Vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against
It's safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine
Vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism
Facebook finding science after Biden's election is precisely the same as Mark Zuckerberg finding God after Trump's election. Its policies are a creaking weathervane, rusted out by political calculation, and its executives simply supplicate to whatever forces they currently fear.