Facebook bans anti-vax disinformation

After years allowing deadly disinformation from anti-vaccine campaigners (and even blocking pro-vaccine ads to appease them) Facebook is taking a valiant stand against "false claims about Covid-19 and vaccines."

We are expanding the list of false claims we will remove to include additional debunked claims about the coronavirus and vaccines. This includes claims such as:

COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured

Vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against

It's safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine

Vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism