This is my first experience with a dog who loves remotes. Electra is 70+ lbs at 8months old and has been taking remotes off the top of my dresser.

I can use the phone app but the integrated TV on/off and volume stuff isn't available to the WIFI operating app.

Electra also tried to eat my Kindle, several times, but having destroyed 2 cases she seems to have given up. Remotes are far more tasty.