White House aide threatens reporter: "I will destroy you"

Deputy White House press secretary TJ Ducklo made sexist remarks to a Politico reporter and threatened her career if she reported on his sexual relationship with a news reporter who covered the Biden campaign. After Politico complained about him to administration officials, it suspended him for a week without pay.

Citing two unnamed sources familiar with the incident, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo told Palmeri, "I will destroy you," and that he would ruin her reputation if she published the article about him and McCammond. He also accused Palmeri of being "jealous" of the relationship; Vanity Fair reported Palmeri had been assigned the story and "had not independently pursued" it. [White House press secretary Jen] Psaki said Friday at the daily press briefing that Ducklo's comments were "unacceptable." When asked what they are doing to address Ducklo's sexist remarks, Psaki said "we've had conversations with him about that."





Which is to say this rule…

… was just for show, and the show ended the first time the curtain was raised, three weeks later.