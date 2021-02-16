Watching Japanese chefs prepare super-expensive meals and street food

I went down a weird YouTube rabbit hole this weekend. I happened upon a channel called Aden Films. On it, from the POV of the diner, food is ordered in upscale Japanese restaurants and we watch, as the diner does, the food being prepared and served. Many of the meals involve the ridiculously expensive Wagyu beef. They also cover Japanese street food.



One cool tip I got from watching: Using an orange slice soaked in soy sauce as a basting brush for grilled meats and vegetables. Even a poor scrivener slob like myself can take that home.

Image: Screengrab