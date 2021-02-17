Japan's ruling party welcomes women to attend meetings, but only if they observe and remain silent

Last week, Yoshiro Mori (83), a former Japan Prime Minister and head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, complained about the women on the committee. He said, "we have to make sure their speaking time is restricted somewhat, they have difficulty finishing." He resigned shortly thereafter, saying his remark was "inappropriate."

A few days later Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided it had better adopt a more progressive attitude than the Olympics committee, and therefore proposed a policy that would allow five women legislators to attend its all-man board meetings provided they don't speak.

