In 2012 Ted Cruz fought hard to keep New York from getting federal aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Now the unctuous senator is asking for federal aid to help people affected by freezing temperatures in Texas. When an MSNBC reporter called him out on it, he was silent for a moment then said, "Well, you know, look, there, there, there's time for political sniping later, I think our focus needs to be on this crisis." The reporter wasn't having any of it.
Watch Ted Cruz try to slime his way out of being accused of hypocrisy
