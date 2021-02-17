Watch Ted Cruz try to slime his way out of being accused of hypocrisy

That time Ted Cruz got called out when he voted against hurricane Sandy aid because it hit "blue" states.



Now Texas needs federal aid.



This you @tedcruz ?

In 2012 Ted Cruz fought hard to keep New York from getting federal aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy. Now the unctuous senator is asking for federal aid to help people affected by freezing temperatures in Texas. When an MSNBC reporter called him out on it, he was silent for a moment then said, "Well, you know, look, there, there, there's time for political sniping later, I think our focus needs to be on this crisis." The reporter wasn't having any of it.