Lee Calvert (46) of Dorset, England took in a days-old abandoned baby crow at the beginning of the pandemic last year. Now the bird is fully grown and this video reveals it to be the boss over Calvert and his dogs.

Calvert says when he lets the crow outside it screams to come back in. It's clear he loves the bird but doesn't seem overjoyed with the idea of having a feathered dictator rule over his home for the next 20 to 25 years.