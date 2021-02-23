Next time Cancún visits Ted Cruz's front lawn with a mariachi band, why not pick up one of these skedaddling Cruz piñatas along the way, from Dallas party store ABC Party?
Piñata of Ted Cruz making a run for it available for your next fiesta
