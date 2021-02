Ted Cruz shows how fast he can move his thumb as he stares at his phone during today's senate hearing about the Jan 6 capitol attack. You'd think after his Cancún fiasco he'd at least pretend to show interest in the important matters of the day.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is on his phone while Former Metropolitan PD Chief of Police Steven Sund testifies about violence at the January 6 Capitol insurrection. pic.twitter.com/vXR1odKmFX — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021

Reactions on Twitter were what you might expect:

The former Chief of the Capitol police is giving his opening remarks regarding the attack on Jan 6th



And what is Ted Cruz doing instead of paying attention? Why texting of course — WTFGOP? (@DogginTrump) February 23, 2021

He's booking his next flight to Mexico. — Barry Bulat (@BarryBulat) February 23, 2021

Ted Cruz texting rather than listening to what the former head of the Capitol police has to say about the attack on the Capitol. We all know he doesn't care. His hate speech participated in the attack. Why they allow people like Cruz and Hawley on these panels is beyond me. — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) February 23, 2021

While the Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is testifying, Ted Cruz is on his phone. What is he doing? Texting Heidi about the next vacation? (photo credit: @urifinzi) pic.twitter.com/zQIr0myCAQ — Exploding Trumppopotamus Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) February 23, 2021

While Ted Cruz is being useless as usual & texting during a hearing at our Capitol regarding the Jan 6th Insurrection, Beto O'Roarke who should have been Texas's Senator, is serving the people of Texas https://t.co/uKlbk8kTio — WTFGOP? (@DogginTrump) February 23, 2021

Via Daily Dot