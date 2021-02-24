Tucker Carson takes QAnon to the next level by claiming that there aren't any QAnoners

Tucker Carlson says he couldn't find any evidence that the Qanon conspiracy theory even exists, like theres nothing out there proving that it's a thing pic.twitter.com/tqeYm73pAb — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 24, 2021

QAnon is a media-constructed conspiracy theory about a non-existent group of conspiracy theory adherents, says Tucker Carlson, master of the furrowed brow and angry glare.

"We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website," he said. "If it's out there, we could not find it."

Likewise, I spent five seconds trying to locate the famous Rupert Murdoch, which in the end I learned is not even a website. If it's out there, I could not find it.

