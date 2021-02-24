Tucker Carson takes QAnon to the next level by claiming that there aren't any QAnoners

QAnon is a media-constructed conspiracy theory about a non-existent group of conspiracy theory adherents, says Tucker Carlson, master of the furrowed brow and angry glare.
Likewise, I spent five seconds trying to locate the famous Rupert Murdoch, which in the end I learned is not even a website. If it's out there, I could not find it.
"We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website," Carlson, the host of the highest-rated program in U.S. cable news history, told millions of viewers on Tuesday night. "If it's out there, we could not find it."
Carlson made the comment during a segment in which he claimed the cult, which believes that former President Donald Trump is secretly working to uncover a global satanic child sex trafficking ring, and has ensnared millions of Americans, is a hoax made up by the liberal media. And despite repeatedly referencing QAnon on his show in recent weeks, Carlson's crack squad of researchers apparently couldn't find any evidence it existed online.