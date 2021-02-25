Lady Gaga, apparently willing to overlook an attempted homicide, offers $500k and 'no questions' for the return of her bulldogs

I love my dogs, but the Lady Gaga response seems somehow incorrect to me, at least as documented by TMZ.
I am hopeful Lady Gaga is also offering some compassion to the gunned-down dog walker. Some indication of concern that a murderous dog-thief is on the loose seems appropriate, but $500k will buy a lot of bullets to fuel their spree.
TMZ:
The dog walker had three of Gaga's Bulldogs out in Hollywood just before 10 PM when one gunman — and possibly more — came upon him. We don't know what was said, but the dog walker was shot and the gunman made off with 2 of the dogs, named Koji and Gustav.
There are reports there were only 2 Bulldogs being walked with one taken and one escaped that was later found, but our law enforcement sources tell us 3 dogs were being walked and 2 were taken by the gunman. We're told the 3rd dog had run away but was later recovered.
Gaga's been in Rome working on a new movie, her bodyguard was seen picking up the recovered Bulldog. Sources close to Gaga tell us she's extremely upset and is offering a half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her 2 dogs … again, no questions asked.