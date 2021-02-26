The passenger in this car is a real dummy

We've posted about drivers putting mannequins in the passenger seat to drive in the HOV lane without getting nabbed by the fuzz. This latest example, seen on the California Highway Patrol, Baldwin Park's Instagram, gave me a chuckle though. Maybe it's the period appropriate surgical mask. Even the CHP said that it's "By far, one of the best dummies we have ever seen." Pandemic attire aside though, that dummy's got nothing on my favorite carpool mannequin of all time, the artisanal model seen below:

