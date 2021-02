Ted Cruz gave a speech at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference, and came off sounding like an angry comedian at an after-hours bar. In a growling voice, he shouts his truths, including how Cancún is even better than Orlando; how masks are "dumb," how the 2nd amendment makes Houston safe from rioters, and how Trump is here to stay.

Sen. Ted Cruz at CPAC: "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun."pic.twitter.com/TghkHUhOPy — The Recount (@therecount) February 26, 2021

If you don't find these comments reprehensible enough on their own, let us remind you that George Floyd was raised and laid to rest in Houston.https://t.co/pXYo17jSkZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 26, 2021

"This is just dumb" — Ted Cruz on mask wearing during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/Styhyx1a6Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021

These twitter clips are already more than I want to stomach, but here is the long version for anyone who enjoys this genre of horror:

Via Insider