Tear Gun captures and freezes tears and shoots them back at whomever made you cry

This amazing project from 2016 recently resurfaced on social media. Yi Fei Chen is a designer based in the Netherlands. She built the Tear Gun as a project while attending design academy.

For Yi-Fei Chen, a graduate from Design Academy Eindhoven, her impossibility to speak up in self-defense during a confrontation with her tutors resulted in an internal burst of frustration, but externally only defenceless tears emerged. After that she decided to acknowledge this weakness, but reacting to it through her graduation project: "Tear Gun", a minimal device that freezes tears instantly, ready to be fired in self-defense. According to Alessandro Ludovico (chief editor of Neural magazine) "The form she used to articulate and transform her uneasiness on both an intimate and a public level, has proven to be technically feasible and symbolically powerful, in a way that instantly makes it universal."