If you've ever wondered what John Cleese's favorite comedy sketch that he was involved with, it's this one, co-starring the great Marty Feldman.

It's somewhat surprising that Cleese's favorite is not from Monty Python, but rather, the At Last The 1948 Show. The Bookshop sketch would appear on the show's third episode, on March 1, 1967, 54 years ago today. Python would later reprise the sketch on their 1980 Contractual Obligation Album.

Image: Screengrab