Watch Al "Grandpa Munster" Lewis do a real weather report for WPIX

Not only was he a very funny vampire, Al Lewis was a restaurateur, candidate for New York governor, and, as seen above, occasional weatherman for WPIX-TV.
"Tomorrow is gonna be beautiful! It's gonna warm up. There'll be sun. Oh, it's wonderful!"
Not only was he a very funny vampire, Al Lewis was a restaurateur, candidate for New York governor, and, as seen above, occasional weatherman for WPIX-TV.
"Tomorrow is gonna be beautiful! It's gonna warm up. There'll be sun. Oh, it's wonderful!"
The snow's melting in my neck of the woods, but Swedes will have to make do. Jonna Jinton: "Finally, the first month of spring is here! Sunshine, singing birds and the best things of all; being able to hang out the laundry to dry in the fresh air! :D" READ THE REST
We've posted about drivers putting mannequins in the passenger seat to drive in the HOV lane without getting nabbed by the fuzz. This latest example, seen on the California Highway Patrol, Baldwin Park's Instagram, gave me a chuckle though. Maybe it's the period appropriate surgical mask. Even the CHP said that it's "By far, one… READ THE REST
This is one of the things where you go "What the fuck did I just read and why am I feeling so incredibly moved by it." It's by Mads Horwath, who has also worked as a cartoonist for the New Yorker and Chicago Reader. (Here's the Twitter thread if you'd rather read it that way) READ THE REST
Engineers create. But when you get down into the specifics of creating something like an electrical generator or an internal combustion engine, that requires a level of skill and understanding for mechanics, voltage, and other scientific properties that stretches even beyond the range of most learned pros. Mechanical engineering isn't for everybody, but for students… READ THE REST
Resolutionists make big claims every January 1st about their plans for the year ahead. But two months into the year is usually when those plans fall apart, and you'll find them looking back at how their goals didn't pan out. For those who would like a re-do and want to reposition yourselves for the remaining 10… READ THE REST
There's almost nothing more primal than fishing. Just you, a line, a body of water, a fish as your prey…and truckloads of patience. As a fisherman stands with their line cast and a lure bobbing several yards away just under the surface of the water, even the most experienced anglers want to know what's happening… READ THE REST