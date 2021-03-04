Watch: Incredibly clever cat opens a sliding glass door

Opening a sliding glass door is more complicated than it looks if you are a four-legged creature, and yet this scary smart cat figured it out. She (or he) jumps up to the door handle, which she hangs on to with her two front legs, and then employs a hind leg to push against the doorjamb, thus sliding the door open. And who says dogs are smarter than cats? (My barely responsive cats not included in this rhetorical question.)