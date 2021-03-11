Mike Patton (Faith No More) sings theme song to new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game

Gareth Branwyn

Mike Patton, former lead vocalist for Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, is the singer on the infamous TMNT's forthcoming video game: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The Faith No More Followers blog:

Patton, a lifelong TMNT fan, shared in a press release that belting out the theme song was "pure pleasure. I channeled my inner ninja spirit to deliver a track worthy of my half-shell brothers! It was an honor to serve them…and finally I made some music my nieces can enjoy!"

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is bound for unspecified consoles and PC platforms. Dotemu and Tribute Games did not announce a release date.

Cowabunga!!

[H/t Casey Hades Rae]

Image: Screengrab