Smutty novels placed in English village's telephone box library

In England, disused telephone boxes have become miniature sharing libraries in similar vein to the birdbox style popular in the U.S. Unfortunately for parents in the village of Hurstbourne Tarrant, someone there keeps adding smutty novels to the delightful community resource. The Andover Advertiser investigates…

So if whoever is doing so is reading this, please don't keep leaving inappropriate books – the majority of visitors to the phone box are children. And some of them are tall enough to reach the shelves where the books for grown-ups are. "Please find another outlet for your collection."

The BBC reports that a culprit has been identified. It appears they will be dealt with by the traditional English punishment of tutting and sighs.