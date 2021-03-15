Elementary school unveils shockingly racist Fourth grade Civil War project

Parents, in aptly named Union County, are outraged that a 4th grade Civil War role-playing assignment has turned into a public pro-slavery art installation.

WCNC:

Parents in Union County have penned letters expressing their outrage to school district leaders after a Civil War assignment led to students writing things like "slavery forever."

According to a now-deleted post on the Waxhaw Elementary Facebook page, fourth-graders were given roles from the Civil War and were instructed to write tweets from those perspectives.

The students then selected the tweets they were most proud of, and the teacher posted the tweets on a Twitter Wall billboard in the school's hallway.

The students wrote things like, "#slaveryforever" and "#slaveryforlife." The school then shared pictures of the assignment on their public Facebook page. None of the tweets shared in that post were anti-slavery.