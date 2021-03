Tucker Carlson has the most-watched show on cable. That fact makes it clear that he'll never stop telling lies and appealing to white supremacists of all ages. In this video, John Oliver explains how Tucker ticks.

Side note: once I was visiting a relative in a psychiatric ward. I went to the kitchen to get a drink and a woman was watching Tucker Carlson's show. She said to me, "Isn't he handsome? I'm so proud of Tucker. He's my son, you know."