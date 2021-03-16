Ted Cruz's weird defense of Tucker Carlson has Twitter in stitches

Shameless Ted Cruz is once again getting teased for being a sanctimonious hypocrite. This time, the senator from Texas issued a demand that top military brass come to him, heads lowered and hats in hand, to explain why they are making fun of misogynistic white nationalist Tucker Carlson.

As you might recall, Carlson is currently on a tear about the "feminization" of the military, which frightens him. The military has pushed back on Carlson's weird fascination, and it sent Cruz into righteous indignation. "I've demanded a meeting with the Commandant of the USMC to put a stop to it," he tweeted, no doubt stroking his luxuriant beard with the smug satisfaction of a man who happily abandoned his starving, freezing constituents for a Mexico vacation and then barefacedly lied about it.

Twitter wags jumped in to point out the weird fact that Cruz is furious about the military defending itself against Carlson's grossly misinformed campaign against women in the military yet kept his usually loquacious trap shut when god-emperor Trump and other hard-right personalities made fun of his wife's appearance and spread insanely stupid rumors that Ted Cruz's father was part of a team that assassinated JFK.

Here are a few of the tweets:

If only Ted stood up for his wife, father, kids, and dog like he does for Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/ZSUCaMl93k — Wesley Chu (@wes_chu) March 15, 2021

He defends Carlson but not Texans. 🙄 Covid. No electricity. Food lines. Unemployment. Then voted against a relief package. Left Snowflake 🐾 🐾 home alone in freezing weather with no electricity- But let's get busy defending Carlson. #priorities https://t.co/55tgdMuLC5 — Lea Black (@LeaBlackMiami) March 15, 2021

Ted Cruz wouldn't even defend his own wife. It's no wonder he won't defend our female troops. https://t.co/6HX4ATjGj4 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) March 15, 2021

Republicans going after the military because of misogyny and a dangerously radical Fox News pundit is just wild and revealing.



Like I said before, these hypocrites do ultimately tell on themselves. https://t.co/jT5t28pAC4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 15, 2021

The US Military must not go to war with…. (looks at Ted Cruz's fantasy outrage list)… Tucker Carlson. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 14, 2021

Dear @DeptofDefense: Thank you for standing up for women in the military. For those of us who have served, we understand the military has every right to defend itself and military members from false and misleading attacks by the media.



Do not let Sen @tedcruz silence you. https://t.co/pRq9SBT8kk — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 15, 2021

Under Trump, 34 former or current military members were arrested in the Capitol attacks and @tedcruz never demanded a meeting with top military officials. Instead, he defends Tucker Carlson's misogynistic comments about women that served and died for this country. https://t.co/sHmMjwxIhV — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) March 14, 2021

You cannot make this stuff up.



By the way, Senator, at which Ritz Carlton will the meeting with the left-wing, over-woke Marines be held? https://t.co/V95Nbs8Qfo — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 15, 2021

Republicans now attack the military and defend rioters and cop killers. Epic flip flop. https://t.co/MT62izqzbm — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) March 15, 2021

The silence from almost every other Senate and House Republican is deafening. https://t.co/oJU4qbSUWq — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 14, 2021

[Via Huffpost]

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0