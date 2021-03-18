Trevor Noah on Atlanta spa mass shooting: "Don't tell me this had nothing to do with race"

Trevor Noah tucks away all humor to respond to the messaging of the Atlanta massage spa shooter who killed eight people, including six who were of Asian descent. The shooter is claiming he is not a racist, but rather his killings were motivated by his sex addiction. The Daily Show host cries bullshit.

"First of all, fuck you man. You killed six Asian people. Specifically, you went there. If there's anyone who's racist, it's a motherfucker who killed six Asian women. Your murders speak louder than your words," Noah says.

"What makes it even more painful is that we saw it coming. We see these things happening. People in the Asian community have been tweeting, they've been saying, 'Please help us, we're getting punched in the streets, we're getting slurs written on our doors, we're getting people coming up to us saying thanks for COVID, thanks for spoiling the world.'"

He says we knew this was coming, America "sees things coming," but does nothing to stop it. "Don't tell me this had nothing to do with race."