Jon Stewart slams the GOP's performative patriotism

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart asks who smiles when they say "steeped in the blood of patriots?" Republicans.

Even Jon Stewart sometimes seems baffled over how bad the GOP's acting is, and he wrote the segment. This video is packed with moments that'll make you shake your head in wonder. Today's Republicans love the Constitution so much they couldn't ignore it more.

The idea that the people who are abusing the rule of law and gaming the system against itself at every turn would be seen by their supporters as the Constitution's only hope is pretty wild.