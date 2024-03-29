With Biden and Trump tied, Leslie Jones asks the obvious question, "What the f*ck is wrong with us!?"

The Daily Show's Leslie Jones is at her witty wits' end as she warns that "America is on the path to doing something really, really stupid!!"

And after playing news footage speculating that Donald Trump leads President Biden in recent polls, Jones loses it: "What the fuck is wrong with us??!!!" she shouts, taking the words right out of my head.

"Seriously!! This is like a movie where you see the disaster coming from a mile away and nobody is stopping it!" she continues, before comparing the 2024 election buildup to a horror movie. "Don't go in there, America!! Leatherface is in there, America!!"

"I mean, are we really going to bring back a man who tried to overthrow the government?" she asks. "This is like asking Jeffrey Epstein to watch your kids. Or a pedophile priest to watch your kids. Or that sick fuck who used to work at Nickelodeon to watch your kids!"

Jones then offers her advice. "How about we do this: Don't let anyone watch your kids!!!"

But even putting January 6th aside, Jones reminds anyone dim enough to need reminding that "He was also a terrible fucking president!!!" Examples follow.

Nothing like a blast of laugh-out-loud gallows humor to get you through the unbelievable spot we're in. (See video below, posted by The Daily Show.)