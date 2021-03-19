Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene (again) while the House pushes to expel her

This morning at 1:00am EST, Twitter once again suspended the account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) for 12 hours (the first time was in January for spreading toxic lies). On Greene's Parler account she complained that she was suspended "for absolutely no reason, with no explanation." And she said, "They're doing everything they can to silence me, because I am a threat to the Swamp!"

Yes, she's got one thing right, she is a threat, not only to the "Swamp," but to Democrats and all other people living in the US as well. Which is why today the 73 House Democrats are launching an effort to expel Greene from Congress.

From Forbes:

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) plans to introduce a resolution on Friday that would expel Greene, who was ousted from committees last month over offensive past comments, including social media posts promoting conspiracy theories. The resolution is co-sponsored by 72 House Democrats – nearly a third of the House Democratic caucus – including prominent members like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), the former chair of the Democratic National Committee.

According to CNBC, Twitter has not yet confirmed the suspension or commented on the matter.

Twitter suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as Democrats push to expel her from Congress https://t.co/J1gWTO9HuD — CNBC (@CNBC) March 19, 2021

Image by DonkeyHotey / Flickr