Scary drone footage of a Tesla in autopilot trying to make a left turn

Mark Frauenfelder

This guy put his Tesla into self-driving mode to see how well it does making a left turn on a busy road. He has a camera in his car and he's also recording the test with a drone overhead. As you can see, the car safely makes left turns a few times, but near the end of the video, the car suddenly turns into oncoming traffic. Fortunately, the man hits the brakes and stops what would have been a serious collision.