This guy put his Tesla into self-driving mode to see how well it does making a left turn on a busy road. He has a camera in his car and he's also recording the test with a drone overhead. As you can see, the car safely makes left turns a few times, but near the end of the video, the car suddenly turns into oncoming traffic. Fortunately, the man hits the brakes and stops what would have been a serious collision.
Scary drone footage of a Tesla in autopilot trying to make a left turn
Federal judge gives California go-ahead to enforce Net Neutrality
Net Neutrality, the principle that service providers must treat users and services equally and without discrimination, was the bedrock upon which the internet was built. Dealt a federal death-blow under the Trump administration, it was later restored in the state of California. And now a judge has dismissed an effort to prevent its enforcement. A… READ THE REST
Twitter introduces "hacked materials" warning tag, but you can trick Twitter into adding it to your tweets
Today Twitter introduced a "hacked materials" warning tag, intended to appear on tweets that include or link to hacked-gotten gains. But users already realized you can easily trick Twitter into adding the warning to tweets without linking to actual hacked materials. Here's Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge: The trick, for as long as… READ THE REST
Twitch copyright bot replaces audio stream on live Metallica concert with generic library music
Dadrock icons Metallica tried to play a live concert on Twitch, but Twitch's copyright bot detected the copyrighted material and replaced it with generic library music. For Metallica—whose landmark lawsuit against Napster led directly to the copyright policies that automatically silenced it—it's a comical dish of just desserts. For everyone else, it's a reminder that… READ THE REST
