The same Shiba Inu hilariously keeps botching up her group photos

Yoko lives in Hong Kong with four Shiba Inus, who often pose for incredible group Instagram photos. But more often than not, if one of the pups "botches" the shot at the last second with a yawn, blink, position change, or some other sudden flub, it's Hina. I don't need to point out which dog Hina is – take a look for yourself and you'll instantly know who the culprit is. (Found on DIYPhotography.com)