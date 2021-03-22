Yoko lives in Hong Kong with four Shiba Inus, who often pose for incredible group Instagram photos. But more often than not, if one of the pups "botches" the shot at the last second with a yawn, blink, position change, or some other sudden flub, it's Hina. I don't need to point out which dog Hina is – take a look for yourself and you'll instantly know who the culprit is. (Found on DIYPhotography.com)
The same Shiba Inu hilariously keeps botching up her group photos
- COMMENTS
- Delightful Creatures
- dogs
- models who fidget
- shiba inus
This Pioneer center speaker is the piece to build your entire home theater around
Most of us want an audio setup for our home theater that models itself on the precision sound of a top-flight cinema. Of course, it doesn't take much shopping before the audio novice is floored by insider speaker jargon and other barriers of entry that leave them glassy-eyed. Punch-drunk from tech speak, those buyers usually… READ THE REST
That time that Kenner released a torture chamber playset
Who can forget that charming scene in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi when we got to see screaming droids being branded and torn apart in the dungeon beneath Jabba the Huts' palace? Ah, fond memories. Lest any child forget, in 1983 (er… and again in 1984), Kenner released a Jabba the Hut Dungeon action… READ THE REST
Air fryers, pressure cookers, and sous vide makers are now on sale for up to 50% off
Kitchen appliances are like Doritos. You can't stop at just one. There's an almost addictive quality to picking up cool new gadgets that make some aspect of food prep instantly simpler or more efficient. These flashy new additions to the kitchen counter may be one-trick ponies…but ya gotta admit, their one trick is usually pretty… READ THE REST
This bidet seat delivers a positive impact for the environment — and your hygiene
In their native country of France, bidets are used by about half of the nation's populace. They're found in more than three-quarters of Japanese homes and businesses. And after becoming part of a federal mandate in 1975, their usage is over 97 percent in Italy. Bidets are everywhere, but America has had a long, tortured… READ THE REST
These quick-dry paint pens explode with color to create indelible art
Sometimes, art is transitory and of-the-moment. It comes, it goes, and everyone moves on. Other times, an artist wants to make sure to leave their mark forever. That's where paint pens come in. While a paint pen can certainly add a wash of color to any standard sheet of paper, that oil-based permanent ink is… READ THE REST
15 deals on over-ear headphones that will leave you immersed in your music
Earbuds will get the job done. But if you really want to sink into and marinate in some good music, there's no substitute for a quality set of over-ear headphones. Cut off from the outside world, you really get to zone out and luxuriate in the beats. Or you could use 'em for all that… READ THE REST