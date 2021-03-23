Mice take Australia

There's an infestation of mice in the rural east of Australia, reports The Guardian, and footage abounds.

Lisa Gore from Toowoomba told Guardian Australia her friend stripped the fabric of her armchair when it began to smell, only to find a nest of baby mice in the stuffing. Dubbo resident Karen Fox walked out of the shower on Friday morning to see a mouse staring at her from the ceiling vent. There's nothing she can do, she says, because the stores are sold out of traps. In Gulargambone, north of Dubbo, Naav Singh arrives five hours early for work at the 5Star supermarket to clean up after the uninvited vermin visitors.