A Haunted Mansion Little Golden Book is coming this summer

For Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, the house of mouse is launching a Little Golden Book of the Haunted Mansion attraction, complete with cutesy Hitchhiking Ghosts on the cover.

It's easy to get into the Haunted Mansion… but can you find your way out? Join the Ghost Host and search your way through all the creep-tastic rooms of Disney Parks' Haunted Mansion-from the ominous Séance Room, to the ghoulish party in Grand Hall, to the attic that holds many scary secrets.

It's written for the 4 to 8 year-old set but don't worry about that, age is just a number. Pre-order the book now for $5.99. July 13, 2021 is its official release date.

image via Disney/Amazon