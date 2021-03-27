Apsic is back for the '20s dinner party

There are many non-toxic beeswax crayons and snacks cunningly disguised as crayons, but now you can eat some delicious actual crayons. A U.S. Marine made them, obviously. WE BRING YOU THE 1st EVER TRULY EDIBLE/COLORABLE CRAYON IN THE WORLD! We are proud and honored to introduce you to Crayons Ready-to-Eat LLC also known as CRE's™… READ THE REST