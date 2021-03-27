Food floating in clear gelatinous glass was known to our ancestors as â̶͘͜s̵̬͙̓̄͛p̷̦̍̾í̸̢͓̈́́c̴̛̝̉̊ͅ and was a specialty of the greatest generation, destroyed to memory by the 19A0s but rediscovered in retroprophetic works such as Anna Pallai's magnificent 1970s Dinner Party [Amazon] (Twitter). And now aspic is now back in newer, less blatantly revolting forms; here is a fruit salad by Boone Bake.
Apsic is back for the '20s dinner party
- 19A0
- aspic
- cuisine
