VW really is going to become Voltswagen

We are awful close to April Fools, but The Verge reports VW is dumping Volks for Volts. The Volkswagen Group is going to change the name of Volkswagen of America to Voltswagen of America, or something like that.

The Verge:

Volkswagen is changing the name of its American brand to Voltswagen, in a not-so-subtle nod to the German automaker's multibillion-dollar effort to become the biggest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world.

The company was apparently planning to make the announcement at the end of April but accidentally published a press release about the name change early Monday afternoon, which was first spotted by CNBC before it was taken down. The proximity of the name change to April Fool's Day initially raised suspicions that it was just a joke. But VW insists that it's a real thing, so here we are.

The company confirmed the change to The Verge, and the announcement was later published on Tuesday morning. The larger Volkswagen Group (which sits over brands like Audi, Porsche, and others) will keep the Volkswagen name for its American division. The name change will officially take effect May 2021.