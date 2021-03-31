The Good Liars were at it again when they trolled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) earlier this month, before an investigation into his possible underage relationship with a 17-year-old girl – and sex trafficking – became public. Gaetz thinks he's taking a photo with a couple of fans, but nah. Not this time buddy. He realizes he's been duped when, during a thumbs-up pose, one of them asks, "How did you become such a big troll?" They do compliment him on his sharp-looking suit though!
Matt Gaetz poses with so called "fans," only to be duped by comedy duo
