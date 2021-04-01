Suspected drug dealer arrested after the fake name he gave police turned out to be a wanted person

On Friday, police in Clame Lake Township, Michigan noticed a man duck down in the passenger seat of a vehicle when they approached. They asked for the fellow's name and the alias he gave them turned out to be the name of someone else who was wanted for outstanding warrants. Ooops. From WFTV:

Troopers arrested the man on the outstanding warrant. During a subsequent search, officials said they found methamphetamine in the man's pants. Troopers also said they found a scale, small baggies and cash on him.

Authorities booked the man into Wexford County Jail to face charges including possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Troopers said that while he was being booked, "he was found to have smuggled more drugs into the jail."

It wasn't until after the man was fingerprinted that authorities learned he'd given a false name, officials said.