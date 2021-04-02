Purportedly from the recording of Boehner's new book, this audio shares the former Speaker and now pot and tobacco lobbyist sending a quick message to Cruz.
Fmr. Speaker Boehner casually tells Ted Cruz to "Go F*ck yourself"
- COMMENTS
- john boehner
- ted cruz
