How you can legally get high on THC in 49 U.S. states

The compound in weed that gets you high is delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol. A lot of U.S. states have legalized it for medicinal and recreational use. But it's still a schedule 1 drug according to federal law and some U.S. states still aggressively go after people (most often minorities) with small amounts of pot. A recent example: "7 Texas Officers Are Fired in Death of Black Man Restrained in Jail" – imprisoned for 2 ounces!

But a psychoactive compound called delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol isn't federally illegal, and only one state, Iadho, has made it illegal. A Lifehacker writer bought some delta-8 gummies by mail and reported on their effects: