Suddenly Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham are aghast at the border conditions that were already a crisis four years ago when Trump was in the White House. And the fabulous Randy Rainbow has some fun with their "shenanigans they try." He points out their hypocrisy – "they barely gave a crap when our democracy was hacked, but now they're dressed in costumes and they're trying to distract" – in his hilarious new "Kansas City" (from Oklahoma!) parody video, "Ted and Lindsey!"
Randy Rainbow unearth's lost show tune from Oklahoma!: "Ted and Lindsey!"
- COMMENTS
- Hypocrites
- Lindsey Graham
- parodies
- randy rainbow
- ted cruz
Fmr. Speaker Boehner casually tells Ted Cruz to "Go F*ck yourself"
Purportedly from the recording of Boehner's new book, this audio shares the former Speaker and now pot and tobacco lobbyist sending a quick message to Cruz. READ THE REST
Ultimate snowflake Ted Cruz whines about being taunted at border wall
Ted Cruz is aghast at the temerity of people on the south side of Trump's porous fence. "Just a few minutes ago there were multiple smugglers on the other side," said Cruz, dressed in only what can be described as a Disneyland Jungle Cruise guide uniform. Pointing his flashlight into the vegetation he continued, "who… READ THE REST
Ted Karen Cruz refuses to wear a mask when asked, says he's following CDC guidelines when he's not
"Can you put a mask on for us," a voice can be heard asking Ted Cruz, who is about to speak in front of a camera. To which he arrogantly responds, "Yeah, when I'm talking to the TV camera, I'm not going to wear a mask." When the person says it would "make us feel… READ THE REST
The Twisty Mini can help smokers still enjoy a hit, but a lot more responsibly
Overall cigarette use has dropped by a hefty 26 percent over the past decade according to the American Lung Association. And you can bet that of those who consumed that remaining 74 percent, almost every single one of them knew tobacco smoke was not doing anything to help improve their overall health. Of course, one… READ THE REST
Men, stop looking like trolls. Use these grooming tools to clean up and save up to 78% off
Most guys will tell you that looking good is hard work. And it's not always successful work either. While women are often brought up with a sharp eye on grooming and looking their best, most guys did not pick up that lesson at a young age. That usually means they need a little more help… READ THE REST
This compression leg sleeve relieves pain and offers massaging and heat features
Watching a runner or jogger motor by while wearing a leg compression sleeve, it may be simple to shrug it off as just another trendy athletic accessory like a headband or spandex. But the truth is leg compression sleeves are a lot more than a fashion statement — and science backs that up. Sleeve wearers… READ THE REST