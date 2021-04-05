Randy Rainbow unearth's lost show tune from Oklahoma!: "Ted and Lindsey!"

Suddenly Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham are aghast at the border conditions that were already a crisis four years ago when Trump was in the White House. And the fabulous Randy Rainbow has some fun with their "shenanigans they try." He points out their hypocrisy – "they barely gave a crap when our democracy was hacked, but now they're dressed in costumes and they're trying to distract" – in his hilarious new "Kansas City" (from Oklahoma!) parody video, "Ted and Lindsey!"