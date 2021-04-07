This gigantic 10-foot-2-inch alligator was spotted hiding under a car at an apartment building in Tampa, Florida, before Florida Fish and Wildlife came to rescue it. It might have come from a nearby pond, according to Fox 35 Orlando. It's interesting to see how the crew handles such a creature, gently packing it into the back of a truck before taking it to a farm.
Watch: A 10-foot alligator found under a parked car in Tampa is loaded onto a truck
