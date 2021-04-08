Proud Boy not so proud of actions at Capitol riot, flips to the prosecution

CNN reports that one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has flipped on their Proud Boy friends and decided to help prosecutors take on the violent street gang's leadership.

Yet the cases are still in early stages. None of the defendants have pleaded guilty yet, and prosecutors have struggled at times to convince judges to perceive high-profile defendants as conspirators who organized the violence toward Congress on January 6 in advance. What happens next is likely to follow the same pattern as in organized crime or drug investigations, with prosecutors pressuring knowledgeable defendants to become witnesses. Some may sign up to cooperate, and many of those charged are likely to plead guilty to avoid trial or more severe charges.

Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio was himself reportedly a "prolific" police informant, back in the day.