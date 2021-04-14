Good conical burr grinder for coffee

Mark Frauenfelder

I've owned this Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for 10 years or more, and it still runs like a champ. If you're at all serious about grinding coffee at home, a burr grinder is the way to go, especially when making espresso. Blade grinders lacerate the beans, and the size of the grounds varies wildly. Burr grinders do a better job of crushing the beans evenly.