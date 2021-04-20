Man pulls child from tracks seconds before a train rushes by

In a video captured on a security camera, a child and his reportedly blind mother were recorded as they walked along the platform. The mother veered too close to the edge of the platform and the child fell onto the tracks, just as a train was approaching. The mother dropped to her knees and reached for the child, who frantically tried to climb onto the platform. Seconds before sure death, a brave man jumped on the tracks, sprinted over, saved the child, and barely managed to escape with his own life.