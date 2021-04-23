Failed Trump campaign's $200,000 bill for rally in NM now at collection agency

Ex-president Donald Trump pulled one of his usual moves when he held a rally in Albuquerque, NM in 2019 – he stiffed the city with a whopping bill of $200,000. Staying in a downtown hotel, Trump's high bill included security costs, such as "blocking off parts of downtown, paying police officers overtime and covering the paid time off expenses of city workers who had to stay home," according to KOB4. After many attempts to collect what was owed to them, a collection agency is now on the case.

From KOB4:

Most of America found out about the debt when [Albuquerque Mayor Tim] Keller appeared on the Daily Show to talk about the bill. Despite the newfound attention to the bill, Keller doesn't expect the collection agency to get money out of Trump. "Given what else has happened, I mean in terms of, even his own campaign owing money to donors and lots of shady stuff there, so unfortunately I don't really expect us to get paid," he said.

It's good that Keller has realistic expectations about seeing any of his debt recovered. Lest anyone forget, we're talking Trump, Conman-in-Chief of the Trump University scam, of the fundraising scam, and of hundreds of American workers hired by Trump who never got paid.

Image by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Donald Trump, CC BY-SA 2.0