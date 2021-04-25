This is a good example of using the wrong tool for the job. Two guys try to load a giant urn onto a small truck. They use their own body weight to tilt the truck down and slide the urn on, but that doesn't work. They try a few other things but nothing seems to work. In the end it doesn't matter, because what you expect might happen happens.
Watch these two guys try to move a giant pottery urn onto a tiny truck
- oops
